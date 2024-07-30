Lara Trump Likens Kamala Harris to a Designer ‘Trash Bag’

It seems like Donald Trump’s love of trash talking his opponents has spread to other members of his family.

Last week, Trump described Kamala Harris as “real garbage.”

Now the GOP presidential candidate’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has compared the Democratic White House hopeful to a designer “trash bag.”

Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, made the bizarre comparison in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News in which she pushed back at the media for painting a positive picture of the vice president.

“I think we very clearly have seen the mainstream media, and the folks out there are not gonna do it for us, in fact, they’re trying to rewrite history,” she said. “It’s been incredible to see the way they have tried to prop up Kamala Harris and really sell her as some sort of, this amazing political figure to the American people.

“It reminds me of, there was a bag that a very famous designer designed. This was several years ago, and it literally was a trash bag, but they sold this thing for like $2,000 thinking that people will actually buy it.

“It’s a similar situation with Kamala Harris. Nobody was interested in Kamala Harris even several months ago.”

Lara, married to Trump’s third child, Eric, appeared to be referring to a “Trash Pouch” launched by designer Balenciaga in 2022 for an eye-watering $1,790. The drawstring bag resembled a black trash sack but was made with calfskin leather.

“I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna, said at the time to Women’s Wear Daily.

“She was rated as the most liberal, most radical member of the United States Senate,” Lara Trump told Hannity. “We have to speak that loudly and clearly to the American people.”