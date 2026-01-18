Lara Trump Murders the Dance Floor in Cringe Video

It’s murder on the dance floor as Lara Trump steals the moves from Egyptian rapper Mohamed Ramadan.

A viral video, recorded in September but gaining social media traction on Saturday, shows Eric Trump’s wife dancing alongside the 37-year-old musician while filming a video for their upcoming song together.

Trump, 43, who began her musical career in 2023 with a widely mocked cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” can be seen swaying and waving as she sings her parts of the forthcoming collaborative track, “Sah-Sah.”

Mohamed Ramadan and Lara Trump. Instagram

The bizarre clash of worlds between the Arabic superstar and the president’s daughter-in-law happened at a Make Music Right event in August last year, the conservative music initiative started by Trump to promote “traditional values.”

“Our Vision is to build a movement that educates Americans on music’s role in shaping perspectives and to promote a music culture that upholds traditional values and elevates American society,” the company’s website states.

Since their initial meeting, Ramadan has posted several images of the pair together to his 31.1 million Instagram followers.

Mohamed Ramadan shows off his hang- outs with Lara Trump on Instagram. Instagram

“Best workday with @laraleatrump and her daughter, the little princess Carolina Trump sweetest girl in the world,” Ramadan wrote in September during the filming of their music video. “Happy Global African American Day. Stay tuned.”

The track is slated for release on Jan. 23 and will be the second collaboration Trump has done with an Arabic musician. Her song “No Days Off,” recorded with Moroccan-American rapper French Montana, a.k.a. Khloé Kardashian’s ex, dropped last February.

Mohamed Ramadan and Lara Trump's new track, “Sah-Sah,” is scheduled to drop on Jan. 23. Instagram

Hopefully, the forthcoming tune will be better received than her previous efforts, as audiences online have so far been unimpressed by the Fox News host’s musical productions and her use of autotune.

“A masterclass in insipid vocal fry pop slop,” Rolling Stone wrote about her “atrocious” “No Days Off” single.

Prior to her popstar ambitions, Trump worked as a producer for Inside Edition and later joined Fox News as a contributor, where she now hosts the weekend show, My View with Lara Trump.

Lara’s moves in the video are unlikely to usurp those of the president for the most iconic Trump dance. Donald Trump’s awkward closed-fist back-and-forth movement, often performed to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A,” is a go-to favorite of the elected head of state despite being a frequent subject of ridicule.