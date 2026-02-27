Sean Hannity Shares Key Late-Night Habit With Trump

Fox News host Lara Trump has spilled the tea on what it’s like “hanging out” with arguably the pro-Trump network’s Trumpiest talking head.

“Here’s what I can tell you. This is a man who, much like our president, doesn’t sleep very much,” the host, who’s married to 79-year-old Donald Trump’s son, Eric, said of her Fox colleague, 64-year-old Sean Hannity.

“Sean Hannity will call you at very late hours into the night, and he likes to talk on the phone,” she went on. “This is after he’s done a full hour on Fox News.”

President Trump famously claims to only get four or five hours sleep a night. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Hannity is a die-hard MAGA loyalist who has marched in lockstep with the president’s agenda since Trump first campaigned for the presidency more than a decade ago. He has amplified the president’s claims on everything from Deep State conspiracy theories to debunked allegations of electoral rigging in 2020 and political interference in the FBI’s probe of the Russiagate scandal.

Lara Trump’s revelations that her Fox colleague shares sleeping habits with the MAGA president did not feature mention of mounting concerns about the president’s cognitive health.

Despite Lara Trump's praise for the shared habit, critics have raised the alarm over how chronic sleep deprivation may be affecting the president's health. Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images

Critics have increasingly raised the alarm about Trump’s apparent decline in health since he took the White House for the second time last year. The almost-octogenarian president has repeatedly claimed to work so hard that he doesn’t get much sleep, and his top aides have sought to push the narrative that he is so full of energy and drive that he is practically superhuman, requiring only a few hours of sleep each night. But that has flown in the face of him appearing to doze off in the middle of meetings.

If the president is, in fact, only sleeping four or five hours a night, it would appear to be exacerbating health issues. Effects associated with chronic sleep deprivation in elderly individuals include reduced attention and focus, memory difficulties, and an increased rate of mental decline. Physical risks include higher blood pressure, and a higher chance of heart disease and stroke.

Trump often takes to Truth Social, his cherished social media megaphone for lambasting enemies and allies alike, to post furious, conspiracy-laden screeds into the small hours of the morning.

His detractors have been quick to point out that as the incidence of those rage-posting sessions appears to have increased, so too has Trump displayed growing signs of confusion, aggression, and memory difficulties, even falling asleep during several high-profile White House events late last year.

Top clinical psychologist John Gartner previously told the Daily Beast he believes the 79-year-old president is showing clear signs of Alzheimer’s disease, which may in turn be exacerbating an underlying personality disorder.

“When people develop dementia, they become the worst versions of themselves,” the doctor told The Daily Beast Podcast in November. “Whatever personality issues or problems they have begin to deteriorate and they become even more crude, disorganized, aggressive, confused versions of that personality disorder.”

The Daily Beast contacted the White House for comment on this story.

“President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said. “While the deranged and failing Daily Beast has their lightweight, glue-sniffing ‘reporters’ push baseless conspiracy theories—President Trump is working around the clock to make our country greater than ever before.”