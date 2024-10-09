Lara Trump Thinks ‘Go Trump’ Napkins Prove the Polls Are Wrong

Lara Trump is confident Donald Trump will win in November thanks to unconventional new polling data: beverage napkins on airplanes.

Appearing on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News on Tuesday, the Republican National Committee co-chair was asked about a new New York Times/ Siena poll finding that on the question of which candidate most represents change, Vice President Kamala Harris had a slight edge over her father-in-law among likely voters.

“Polls like that, I think, are absolutely ridiculous,” Lara Trump told host Laura Ingraham. “I get slipped beverage napkins every time I get on an airplane saying, ‘We can’t wait to vote for Trump,’ ‘Go Trump,’ ‘Trump 2024.’”

The flimsy cocktail napkins accompanying no-longer-complimentary airline beverages are just the latest proof that Americans are “begging” for Trump’s return to the White House instead of a Harris presidency, she said.

“Look, we’re talking about this person trying to get through an interview, let alone do the actual job of being president of the United States, our commander-in-chief, the leader of the free world,” Lara Trump said in the lead-up to her big napkin reveal. “No one buys that Kamala Harris has the capability to do that job.”

Her comments came the same day Donald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social after 60 Minutes aired its highly anticipated interview with Harris. Trump had also agreed to sit for an interview but backed out after 60 Minutes said it would fact-check his answers, making him the first major presidential candidate in 50 years to not appear on the news program.