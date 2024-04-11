Lara Trump’s RNC Robocalls Push Claims of ‘Massive Fraud’ in 2020 Election
TOE THE LINE
The Republican National Committee last week bombarded voters with a pre-recorded message on behalf of new co-chair Lara Trump pushing unfounded claims of “massive fraud” in the 2020 presidential election. “We all know the problems,” the message obtained by CNN says. “No photo IDs, unsecured ballot drop boxes, mass mailing of ballots, and voter rolls chock full of deceased people and non-citizens are just a few examples of the massive fraud that took place.” It goes on to say: “It’s pretty clear that the radical Democrat bureaucrats and politicians will do whatever it takes to ensure their fellow Democrats get elected. We cannot let this happen. If Democrats have their way, your vote could be canceled out by someone who isn’t even an American citizen.” The call on behalf of Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law was estimated to have been made 145,000 times in the first week of April. The RNC robocall promulgating bogus election fraud claims comes after the organization denied reporting claiming it grills potential new hires about whether or not they believe the last presidential election was “stolen.”