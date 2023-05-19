While many of us couldn’t wait for new episodes of Barry when its fourth and final season was announced, one comedian had already seen enough of the critically acclaimed show.

In the exclusive clip from this upcoming Monday’s episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, Barry creator and star Bill Hader tells host Conan O’Brien about a conversation he had with Larry David about the HBO series, which concludes its fourth and final season later this month. Apparently, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star thought the show should’ve ended after its third season, which—spoiler alert—culminates with the title character’s arrest.

“Speaking of Larry David, I saw Larry, and he was, like ‘I saw Barry,’” Hader says, mimicking his New York dialect. “‘That’s it, right?’”

“I said, ‘No, we have a whole new season,” Hader, who had a memorable cameo in Curb’s 11th season, continued. “And he went, ‘Why?.’ I go, ‘Well, I think there’s more story to tell.’ And he’s like, ‘But it’s done.’”

In the Season 3 finale, Barry is lured by his former acting coach Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) and Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom) into getting arrested for the murder of Janice Moss, Cousineau’s girlfriend and Moss’ daughter. Season 4 opens with the hitman in prison before he eventually escapes.

Currently, the series takes place several years in the future, with Berkman hiding out as a fugitive with his now-wife Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg) and their son John (Zachary Golinger).

Matt Gourley, who produces and co-hosts O’Brien’s podcast, reminds Hader that David’s series Seinfeld ended with the central group of friends going to prison.

“Exactly,” Hader says. “I didn’t think about that. That’s true.”

With two more episodes left in the season, it’s not too late for Berkman (and Reed) to get caught and wind up back in prison. Regardless, David should definitely be watching.

