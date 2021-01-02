Larry King Battling COVID-19 in Los Angeles Hospital: Report
Talk show legend Larry King is fighting COVID-19 in a Los Angeles hospital, according to entertainment journalist Roger Friedman's blog, Showbiz 411. The 87-year-old was reportedly diagnosed with the virus 10 days ago, and has been in contact with sons, Cannon, 20, and Chance, 21, via his doctors. The two, whose mother is King’s eighth wife, Shawn King, are not permitted to visit due to COVID protocols, according to Friedman. His third living child, Larry Jr., is 58 and was born during King’s marriage to his second wife, Annette Kaye.
Over the summer, King lost his other two children within the span of a month. His son Andy, 65, died in July from a suspected heart attack. In August, King’s daughter Chaia, 52, died after battling lung cancer. King has previously faced numerous health issues of his own, including lung and prostate cancer, type 2 diabetes, and a heart attack. In November 2020, he was hospitalized for an unspecified blood-flow issue.