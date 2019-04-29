Larry King Hospitalized Last Week

Talk show icon Larry King was hospitalized last Thursday after suffering reduced blood flow to his heart, according to a statement posted to his twitter page. The 85-year-old King had already planned to check himself into the hospital that day for an angiogram after experiencing breathing problems recently, the statement said, but he experienced angina and went to the hospital early, where doctors inserted stents to open a previous bypass. He’s expected to make a “full recovery,” the statement says, and is in “good spirits.”