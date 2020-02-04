Trump Economic Adviser: Deadly Coronavirus Will Delay Export ‘Boom’ From U.S.-China Trade Deal
President Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak will delay the “export boom” that is expected from phase one of the U.S.-China trade deal signed last month. “It is true the trade deal, the phase one trade deal, the export boom from that trade deal will take longer because of the Chinese virus. That is true,” Kudlow said in a Fox Business Network interview. Kudlow said that the Trump administration expects “minimal impact” from the fast-spreading disease, adding, “The world is not in Wuhan province.” The administration declared the coronavirus a public health emergency in the United States last week and imposed travel restrictions in response to the outbreak. The partial trade deal was signed on Jan. 15 and includes several provisions to root out practices opposed by Trump such as intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers in exchange for Chinese market access.