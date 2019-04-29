Militia Leader Larry Mitchell Hopkins Ordered to Be Held Without Bail

A federal judge ordered the leader of the leader of the United Constitutional Patriots militia, Larry Mitchell Hopkins, to be held without bail while he awaits trial on a federal firearms charge. According to the Associated Press, Hopkins pleaded not guilty to possessing firearms and ammunition as a felon. “He was a commander of this militia group that was heavily armed and that further establishes he’s a danger to the community,” prosecutor George Kraehe said in court on Tuesday. Hopkins was arrested on April 20 after videos of his militia detaining groups of migrants were posted online. In a criminal complaint, the FBI accused Hopkins of owning several firearms and pointed to his previous criminal history of impersonating a peace officer. He faces up to 10 years in prison.