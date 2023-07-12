Larry Nassar’s Prison Stabbing Wasn’t Captured on Security Cameras: AP
OUT OF SIGHT
The stabbing attack on Larry Nassar over the weekend took place inside his cell at a Florida prison, meaning the incident was not captured by the facility’s surveillance cameras, according to a report. A source told the Associated Press that the attack on the disgraced sports doctor has therefore been deemed an “unwitnessed event,” with cameras in the prison only covering corridors and common areas. Nassar, who is currently serving decades behind bars for abusing gymnasts and possessing child sex abuse material, was stabbed multiple times with a makeshift weapon in the neck, back, and chest. He was hospitalized after the assault with injuries including a collapsed lung. He was previously attacked at a federal prison in Arizona in 2018 just hours after he was placed in the jail’s general population.