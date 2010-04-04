0
Larry Summers says the trend has turned
The White House is engaged in an awkward two-step this weekend, trying to convince people that the economy is improving while also showing it is still unhappy with state of unemployment. On CNN, Economic Adviser Larry Summers stepped on the dance floor and said the "trend has turned."
