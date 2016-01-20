Larry Wilmore Calls on Evangelicals to ‘Smite Down’ Donald Trump

In his quixotic quest to win the Iowa Caucus later this month, Donald Trump has begun to pull out all the stops to court evangelical voters. On Monday, the candidate visited Liberty University in Virginia, where he quoted his favorite passage from “Two Corinthians” and compared the Bible to his book, The Art of the Deal. And then, of course, he got Sarah Palin’s “coveted” endorsement.

All of this seemed pretty “transparent” to The Nightly Show’s Larry Wilmore, who remarked, “If Trump and God have a great relationship, it’s probably because they never see each other.”

Wilmore employed an elaborate Star Wars analogy to demonstrate just how clueless Trump sounds when he talks about Christianity. “Let’s say you’re a big Star Wars fan, and someone comes to speak to your Star Wars group,” he said. “They say they’re a huge Star Wars fan, that they have a great relationship with Star Wars.”

“Then they say, ‘OK, I want to talk about the farce, right? We’re all strong with the farce, right? That’s what you guys like, the farce, right?’” he joked. “‘The farce is strong with Luther Vandross Skywalker, right?’”

“Please stop him from talking, I can’t take it anymore,” Wilmore said. “Come on, God, are you out of lightning bolts? Don’t you smite anymore?”

Ultimately, Wilmore decided he needed to convey his message more “evangelically,” rising from his chair as organ music swelled. Before a stained glass backdrop, the host put on his best preacher voice and told voters that Trump is a “snake in the grass” who they must “cast out like the Devil.”

“What I challenge you to do, evangelicals, is smite down Donald Trump’s campaign,” Wilmore declared. “Smite it down!”