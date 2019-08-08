Lawsuit Seeks $15K From Las Vegas Entertainer Wayne Newton Over Monkey Bite

Read it at Associated Press
Singer Wayne Newton has been hit with a lawsuit alleging his pet monkey bit and injured a girl visiting the entertainer’s mansion, The Associated Press reports. The suit is being brought by Jocelyne Urena, the girl’s mother, who alleges the incident happened in 2017 during a visit to Newton’s former estate, Casa de Shenandoah, and seeks $15,000 in damages. Newton no longer lives at the home. It is unknown how old the girl was at the time of the incident or the nature of her injuries. The suit was filed in Las Vegas as a civil negligence complaint. Newton is currently celebrating his 60th year performing on the Las Vegas strip.