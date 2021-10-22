Las Vegas Biz Mogul Allegedly Voted as His Dead Wife in 2020 Election
VENTRILOQUIST VOTE
Norman Bates has hit the polls. A Las Vegas business mogul voted under his own name and his dead wife’s in the 2020 presidential election, according to charges filed by the state’s attorney general. Donald Kirk Hartle, 55, is charged with voting twice and with voting using someone else’s name, both felonies that would bar him from voting in the future. Hartle, the CFO of the Ahern group of companies, allegedly cast votes as himself and as Rosemarie Hartle. She died in 2017. Hartle’s lawyer said his client looks forward to responding in court. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said in statement, “Voter fraud is rare, but when it happens it undercuts trust in our election system and will not be tolerated by my office.” Ahern’s chief executive officer Don Ahern is the state Republican Party’s finance chair, and the party hyped the Hartle case last year along with Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud.