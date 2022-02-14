Las Vegas Marriage Bureau Sees Surge in Couples Tying the Knot

Read it at Review Journal
The marriage license bureau where anyone getting hitched in Las Vegas must first apply for a license is seeing a surge in applications ahead of Valentine’s Day, Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya said. The bureau expects to process more than 80,000 marriage certificates in 2022, with many people applying to get married on Feb. 22 to obtain the wedding date 02/22/22. Goya said local chapels are seeing “some of the biggest numbers in years.” More than 77,000 people applied for the coveted Las Vegas marriage certificate in all of 2021.