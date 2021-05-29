CHEAT SHEET
Las Vegas Police ID Boy Found Dead in Forest, Search for Brother
The Las Vegas Police Department has identified the 8-year-old boy found dead in a forest—and now they are looking for his 11-year-old half-brother. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that missing Eden Montes was last seen with a man, apparently a relative, identified as Jose Montes-Herrera, 37, who was driving a white GMC truck with the vanity plate LVUOOX. Hikers found the body of the dead child at the Mountain Springs Trailhead on Friday morning, and cops released a sketch in hopes of identifying him. When they did, they discovered the other boy was missing. They have not released a cause of death for the younger child but say he was clearly a homicide victim.