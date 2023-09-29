Las Vegas Raiders’ Chandler Jones Arrested Following Social Media Meltdown
A CHAOTIC WEEK
Chandler Jones was taken into police custody in Las Vegas Friday morning. According to records from the Clark County Detention Center obtained by TMZ, the Raiders defensive end allegedly violated a temporary domestic violence restraining order. This comes just hours after Jones burst into tears in a live video on social media, accusing head coach Josh McDaniels of being involved in former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez’s death. Jones had been away from his team since the beginning of the month when he posted on his Instagram account saying that he didn’t want to play for the Raiders after being locked out of their training facility. McDaniels told reporters he was dealing with a private situation. On Monday, Jones posted that he was taken to a hospital “against my will” by the Las Vegas Fire Department and was transported to a behavioral health facility.