Las Vegas Woman Ran Over Boyfriend When He Tried to Break Up With Her: Cops
ROAD RAGE
A Las Vegas woman ran her boyfriend over with her car when he tried to break up with her late last month, police say. Maylien Doppert, 42, was arrested and charged with murder in the killing of James Dutter, also 42. Paramedics found Dutter in the parking lot of the couple's condominium on Nov. 24, lying in a pool of his own blood with no sensation in his legs or left arm, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The couple had moved in together just two days prior, but Dutter was in the middle of packing his belongings into his car when Doppert drove her Mitsubishi Mirage at him, missing the first time before trying again and striking him “at a high rate of speed.” “Dutter remembered his body flew in the air, landed on the ground, and when he looked up, he saw he was underneath the bumper of another vehicle,” police said. He died in the hospital five days after she hit him. Doppert admitted to hitting her boyfriend, according to police.