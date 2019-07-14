CHEAT SHEET
SHAKING THINGS UP
Lashana Lynch Will Play First Female 007 in New James Bond Movie: Report
British actress Lashana Lynch will reportedly become the next 007, the first woman ever to take on the debonair secret agent’s codename. Lynch, 31, will be introduced in the franchise’s 25th movie that is currently being filmed, the Mail on Sunday reports. According to the Mail, the transition will not be a re-make; Lynch will only take on Bond’s codename as he retires from MI6. Bond will still be played by Daniel Craig. “Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks,” a source told the Mail. “But is baffled when they don’t work on a brilliant, young black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed.” Lynch most recently played a fighter pilot in Captain Marvel.