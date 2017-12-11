CHEAT SHEET
Last Minute Deals: Two of Kickstarter’s Biggest Hits & More
Green Monday — or the second Monday in December — basically exists to help millions of people with last-minute gifting habits snag great gifts that will actually arrive before Christmas Eve. (That’s 13 days from today, because you probably should be counting.) We rounded up a collection of solid Green Monday deals for you, ranging from the ruggedly stylish to the overly practical. Have at it:
- Bomber Barrel Duffel Bag: Originally $200 Green Monday Price: $56.00 with code GREEN20
- UltraBright 500-Lumen Tactical Military Flashlight: 2-Pack: Originally $100 Green Monday Price: $16 with code GREEN20
- SKEYE Mini Drone With HD Camera: Originally $99 Green Monday Price: $47.20 with code GREEN20
- Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch: Originally $199.99 Green Monday Price: $136 with code GREEN20
- 3-Pack Of 10 Ft. MFi-Certified Lightning Cables: Originally $99.99 Green Monday Price: $13.6 with code GREEN20
- FresheTech Splash Tunes Bluetooth Shower Speaker: Originally $49.95 Green Monday Price: $16 with code GREEN20
- BauBax: The World's Best Travel Bomber Jacket: Originally $200 Green Monday Price: $100.80 with code GREEN20
