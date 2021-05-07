Gift the Smartest Mom You Know a Year-Long Membership to Beast Inside

The best Mother’s Day gift of 2021 is a year’s subscription to Beast Inside, the Daily Beast’s membership program. The best part? It’s a gift she can open every day.
Right now, gifting a year of Beast Inside is only $25 – 25% off our regular price – and gives the mom in your life a bevy of benefits, including unlimited access to all our reporting, members-only podcast episodes, and live (virtual) events with Daily Beast staff.
Purchase now and choose when your recipient receives her gift. No shipping delays – promise!