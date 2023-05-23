‘The Last of Us’ Star Files Restraining Order Against ‘Unhinged’ Ex-Boyfriend

The Last of Us star Ashley Johnson is fearing for her safety following “countless” “acts of terror” allegedly committed against her and her family by her ex-boyfriend, according to a request for a domestic violence restraining order filed in a California court Friday.

Her filings detail frightening claims of physical and verbal abuse, threats, harassment, drug use, spying, and mental instability from Brian Wayne Foster, who the documents say she recently split with after trying to break up for two-and-a-half years.

Foster attempted to extort $150,000 from Johnson, the restraining order request alleges, and police issued an emergency protective order in response to that incident as well as “his history of verbal abuse, his very unhinged mind from his addictive use of narcotics and several other reasons,” the actress describes in the document.

The restraining order, first reported by The Blast and obtained by The Daily Beast, states that Foster began lugging around “an ammo case and a large black bag” following an argument between the pair in late April. When Foster was forced to vacate the house in May, Johnson discovered a strangulation device and two airsoft guns in the bag, according to the request.

“[Foster] is mentally unstable, in a constant state of mind alteration, and seems to be having mental atrophy, increased paranoia, and inability to distinguish reality,” the request says.

Several other incidents include breaking glasses, slamming doors, calling Johnson derogatory language, blocking internet access on all of her devices, and changing the password on her Ring camera system “to spy on her,” the documents claim.

An Instagram post by Foster of Johnson’s dogs in her backyard with the location set to “Robert Blake Garden’s”—a reference to the actor, who was acquitted but found liable for his wife’s death—was also meant to “frighten” Johnson as her “mom’s best friend held Bonny Lee Blake while she was dying,” the request alleges.

In addition to Johnson, the request asks for the restraining order to cover Johnson’s mother, sister, and two nephews, who Johnson alleges have been “the subject of [Foster’s] outbursts, drug use, threats, and sexual assaults.”

“He is close to the edge, has the ability to murder, and will cause harm not only to me, but to them,” Johnson says in the request.

A judge granted the restraining order request until a full, formal court hearing on June 9. Foster will have to stay 100 yards away from the actress’ dogs, plus 500 yards away from Johnson and her home, workplace, vehicle, and family members.

Known for her voice acting as Ellie in the popular video game The Last of Us, Johnson has also appeared in TV series like Blindspot, Growing Pains, and Critical Role, and action movie The Avengers.

The Daily Beast reached out to Johnson’s legal representation and Foster for comment.