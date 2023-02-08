‘Last of Us’ Star Claps Back at Post About Her ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Body
DAMN
Actress Melanie Lynskey, who played Kathleen in the most recent episode of HBO’s hit zombie apocalypse series The Last of Us, used her Twitter account on Wednesday to fire back at model Adrianne Curry for criticizing her body in a since-deleted post. Curry, who won the first season of America’s Next Top Model in 2003, posted a photo of Lynskey along with the caption, “her body says life of luxury... not post apocalyptic warlord,” adding, “where is Linda Hamilton when you need her?” in reference to the muscular Terminator star. “Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us,” Lynskey tweeted in response. “And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for.” In a subsequent thread, Lynskey wrote that one of the things that excited her most about joining The Last of Us was that her “casting suggested the possibility of a future in which people start listening to the person with the best ideas.”