Alex Trebek Offers Heartwarming Posthumous Message in Thanksgiving Video
Even as he was battling pancreatic cancer, “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek was thinking of his fans—and a pre-recorded video released by the game show on Thursday proves it. In the Thanksgiving message recorded before his death on Nov. 8, Trebek reminds fans that even amid a global pandemic there are “reasons to be thankful.” “There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing. Keep the faith. We’re going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it,” he said. The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account shared the video on Thursday and noted that the longtime host’s message was “high on our list of things to be thankful for.” Trebek, who was the face of the show for decades, had continued to work despite his illness and taped 35 new episodes in the weeks before his death.