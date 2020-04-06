Late Night Hosts Team Up for COVID-19 Benefit Concert
Beloved late night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will come together for a Global Citizen and World Health Organization virtual event next Monday to support health-care workers treating coronavirus patients. “One World: Together At Home” is scheduled for April 18 and will feature artists including Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Elton John, John Legend, and Keith Urban. Funds will be directed to the World Health Organization for the purchase of additional personal protective gear for health-care workers who are treating COVID-19 patients and to provide basic assistance for those impacted by the pandemic.
“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, ‘One World: Together At Home’ aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evan said in a statement.