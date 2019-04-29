Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ Episode Becomes Most Tweeted in History

Game of Thrones’ latest episode officially became the most tweeted television episode in Twitter history, Variety reports. The third episode in season eight, titled “The Long Night,” spurred 7.8 million tweets about the highly anticipated Battle of Winterfell between much of the houses in Westeros and the White Walkers. The Game of Thrones season eight premiere previously held the the record, garnering more than five million tweets. In total, people have written 52 million tweets about the HBO hit so far this year—a number that is expected to grow as the show’s final season progresses.