Latin Music Icon Juan Gabriel Dies at 66

Juan Gabriel, one of Mexico’s most acclaimed singers and composers, died Sunday at his home in Santa Monica, California. He was 66. Family members say the music icon died of a heart attack at around 11:30 a.m. Gabriel, a prolific songwriter, boasted 1,800 songs in his repertoire. He had just performed Saturday to a sold-out crowd at the Inglewood Forum as part of the MeXXico Es Todo tour. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto took to Twitter to express his sadness over the loss, writing, “a voice and a talent that represented Mexico. His music was a legacy to the world. He has gone too soon. May he rest in peace.”