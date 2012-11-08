Latino Vote Key to Obama Victory

CHEAT SHEET
With the dust settling on the 2012 election, exit polls from Tuesday night’s results showed that one of Mitt Romney’s biggest weaknesses had been failing to win over the Latino vote. According to initial exit polls, Obama won 71 percent of the Latino vote, although a later survey by pollsters Latino Decisions found that Obama won by a 75-to-23 margin. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants who is one of the Republicans’ biggest rising stars, called on his party to “work harder than ever to communicate our beliefs to them.”