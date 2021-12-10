Mom Charged for Telling Daughter to Punch Opponent in High School Basketball Game

Read it at TMZ
The mother of a 15-year-old girl who decked her opponent during a high school basketball game is facing charges for encouraging her daughter to throw punches. Latira Shonty Hunt, 44, who allegedly yelled to her daughter, “You better hit her for that,” was charged with battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor; she could face a year in jail if convicted. The Orange County DA said in a statement, “In my opinion, it would have not happened, but for mom’s words.” Former NBA player Corey Benjamin is the girl’s father. The teenager herself was permanently banned from the basketball league over the altercation. The victim, 15-year-old Lauryn Ham, suffered a concussion, according to her lawyer.