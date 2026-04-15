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Summer heat waves and humidity may be just around the corner, but for those navigating hot flashes from perimenopause or menopause, sweat is a year-round battle. Hormonal shifts at any age can disrupt the skin’s temperature regulation, alter texture, and shorten makeup wear time—making it even trickier to find complexion products that can withstand flushing, perspiration, and thinning skin.

While it’s no substitute for hormone replacement therapy, Laura Geller Beauty—a brand long celebrated for its focus on women over 40 and mature skin—has introduced a timely solution. The newly launched Flashproof Anti-Hot Flash Makeup Setting Spray is designed to instantly cool flushed skin, lock makeup in place for up to 18 hours, help plump the appearance of fine lines, and blur the appearance of texture and enlarged pores.

Formulated to prevent smudging and patchiness, the mist delivers an even, natural-looking finish without the tight, dehydrated feel often associated with long-wear setting sprays. In other words, you can forget the sticky, hairspray-like effect common among its demi-matte peers.

Laura Geller Flashproof Anti-Hot Flash Setting Spray The ultra-fine mist disperses evenly across the skin, leaving behind a soft, demi-matte finish while delivering a dose of line-smoothing collagen with every spritz. Reviewers are already singing its praises. Shop At Sephora $ 32

“I’m 52 and finding makeup that actually holds up (especially with hot flashes) is no joke, but this one delivered,” one five-star Sephora reviewer wrote. “I wore it out for my birthday, and my makeup stayed put all night… even when the hot flashes hit.”

Of course, the appeal extends beyond those experiencing hormone-induced temperature fluctuations. The cooling spray is also a godsend for anyone dealing with excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis), oily skin, or living in a humid climate. As another reviewer noted, “This one is marketed for hot flashes, but if you are an oily, sweaty girl, this would work for you as well. It really holds the makeup on without making you feel like you’ve got shellac on your face just to keep it in place.”

While the cooling effect was very subtle in my experience, I can also attest to its sweat-resisting superpowers. While I’m not in perimenopause just yet, I do suffer from hyperhidrosis (primarily affecting my hands, feet, and upper lip), so I put the spray to the ultimate stress test: navigating the Coachella Valley music festival as someone in her mid-30s. Armed with the setting spray, I braved 90-degree desert heat and mosh-pit-level crowds of Gen-Z Justin Bieber fans, all while teetering on the edge of heat-induced panic. Impressively, my foundation remained firmly in place until I returned to my hotel at 2 a.m.—roughly 12 hours of wear, for context.

I also have sensitive, highly reactive skin, which means most fragranced setting sprays are off the table. Many fellow reviewers with sensitive skin agreed that this formula caused no issues, though it does have a delicate, tropical-leaning scent that may not suit those who are especially prone to irritation from synthetic fragrance.

If your makeup tends to melt at the slightest rise in temperature (or if hot flashes are part of your daily reality), this cooling makeup setting spray is a refreshing antidote. Consider it an endurance-boosting beauty staple that keeps its cool, even when you can’t.

The Laura Geller Flashproof Anti-Hot Flash Makeup Setting Spray is available exclusively at Sephora now.

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