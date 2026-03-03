Laura Geller’s New Cream Palette Is a Full-Face “Wardrobe” for Mature Skin

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s no shortage of makeup artist–founded brands on the market, but it’s rare to find one specifically formulated with mature skin in mind. Laura Geller Cosmetics, the namesake line from the renowned New York–based theater and TV makeup artist, is currently having a moment in my makeup wardrobe. While the brand has been around since the ’90s, my first foray into the collection happened to be its newest launch: the Best of the Best Cream Palette.

The palette is essentially a full face “wardrobe” housed in one sleek compact, filled with smoothing, hydrating creams designed to streamline your routine and blur imperfections. As someone who gravitates toward minimal, fuss-free makeup (and travels often for work), this spoke to me immediately. Multi-use products make packing infinitely easier and free up precious space in an already overstuffed suitcase.

To be candid, I don’t consider myself to have “mature skin.” I’m 33, and Laura Geller typically markets to women over 40. Still, the blurring, complexion-enhancing, skincare-forward formulas impressed me regardless of the target demographic. After all, good makeup is good makeup.

Laura Geller Best of the Best Cream Full Face Palette Inside, you’ll find three cream eye shadows, three lip creams, and the brand’s cult-loved Wonder Balm formula reimagined as a cream bronzer, blush, and highlighter. The Wonder Balm ($19 on its own) takes a makeup-meets-skincare approach, delivering hydration and a sheer, dewy finish that feels lightweight without veering greasy. See At Laura Geller $ 49

Overall, the versatile palette is designed to create an effortless, no-makeup makeup look—and it delivers. The best part is that cream formulas don’t settle into fine lines, texture, and pores—and, unlike other emolient formulas, these actually stay put for several hours.

What truly stood out to me was how hydrating every formula in the cream palette feels. Each pan is infused with lightweight moisturizers like sunflower seed oil and squalane to help prevent midday dryness. My skin may not qualify as “mature,” but it is prone to dehydration, which makes long-wear makeup tricky. Many oil-free formulas leave me with creasing or patchy dry spots after a few hours. This didn’t. Even after nearly five hours at an event, my makeup looked just as fresh as when I applied it.

If, like me, you prefer a streamlined, minimal approach to your complexion routine, this palette is worth considering. At $69, it isn’t inexpensive, but given that it replaces multiple products in your makeup bag, the value feels justified. Sometimes, fewer products really can do more.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: