With two debates now scheduled between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump for June and September on CNN and ABC News, respectively, Fox News host Laura Ingraham had some advice for the former president.

The Ingraham Angle host said Wednesday that Trump’s goal should really just be to “stay calm,” because the quadruply-indicted former president, who refused to concede his 2020 election loss, “easily appears presidential.”

Ingraham also advised Trump, who spent much of his first debate with Biden in September 2020 interrupting his opponent and moderator Chris Wallace, to not lose his temper.

“All Donald Trump has to do is stay calm during the entire debate and let Biden rant and rave, because Scranton Joe is sounding meaner and more petty by the day,” suggested Ingraham. “And then Trump, by comparison, he easily appears presidential, cool, confident and, yeah, possessing a lot of common sense.”

“Just reassure everyone, even those suburban moms out there that there are happier days ahead. Reassure the nation that the craziness, the wokeness, the unnecessary economic struggle, the perpetual war—that’s all going to be over,” she continued.

“And maybe toss out a few zingers. ‘Joe, you have been president for almost four years and all you can do is promise people more abortions while you’re wearing aviators? Wow,’” Ingraham said, putting herself in the shoes of Trump, who has boasted about his role in getting Roe v. Wade overturned even as voters in a number of states have supported pro-choice ballot initiatives.

The first debate, moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, will mark Trump’s first live appearance on the network since its disastrous town hall last May, in which he pushed his election denialism and, among other things, called moderator Kaitlan Collins “nasty.”