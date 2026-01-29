Laura Ingraham Makes Humiliating On-Air Correction After Awkward Gaffe About Trump’s Biggest Fan

Laura Ingraham was forced to make an embarrassing on-air correction after confusing MAGA’s new favorite rapper with another Black artist.

The gaffe came after Nicki Minaj threw her weight behind President Donald Trump, appearing with him on stage at an event to plug his so-called Trump Accounts, an initiative designed to help parents save money for their newborns.

On Wednesday, she admitted, “I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change.”

Minaj joins Trump on stage as he delivers remarks during the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Ingraham spoke about the new initiative and the rapper’s unlikely friendship with Trump on The Ingraham Angle that same evening. The show had a chyron dubbing the musician ‘MAGA Minaj.’ But, during the interview with Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio, the 62-year-old host got her wires crossed.

“Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump. Now, conservatives, including myself, were beyond disgusted by lyrics in some of her songs over the years,” she said of the ‘Anaconda’ rapper, who is originally from Trinidad.

“‘WAP,’ I won’t say what that stands for,” she continued, referencing a 2020 song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, not Minaj. The explicit title is an acronym for ‘Wet Ass P---y.’

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B perform onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, 2021. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A

At this point, a producer in Ingraham’s earpiece could be heard correcting the host. “That’s Cardi B,” they said.

“That’s Cardi B. Oh, that’s how bad I am. That’s Cardi B. Thank you, Sam,” she responded, as Moreno laughed at the faux pas.

She then said Minaj is “bridging the gap between her world and Trumpworld.” She asked Moreno how important this was in political terms—and his answer had a hint of irony.

“It’s a big deal. There is a stereotype about what President Trump supporters are all about, racist, right? We hate Hispanics, although he endorsed this Hispanic to be the first Hispanic elected statewide in Ohio. She is calling it like it is,” he said.

Ingraham after her mistake. Fox News

Ingraham then returned to her mix-up. “I can’t believe I insulted Nicki Minaj, comparing her to Cardi B. Can you tell I’m a country music fan?” she said, before moving on.

But online commentators were just getting started.CNN political pundit and attorney Bakari Sellers, whom the Daily Caller confused with another Black commentator in 2019, led the opposition.

“We all look alike,” he posted on X.

“Laura probably also disapproved of Nicki getting knocked up by Stefon Diggs,” Black journalist Robert A. George wrote, referencing the NFL star and partner of Cardi B.