Laura Loomer Mocks MTG Over Trump Pardon Comments

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and far-right activist Laura Loomer are fighting again.

This time, it’s over a post by Greene regarding Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, for tax evasion and gun charges. While Greene and Loomer may seem like two sides of the same coin— both are MAGA provocateurs with long histories of incendiary comments— their frequent spats on social media show the two aren’t allies outside of their allegiance to Donald Trump.

After Biden’s surprise move to pardon his son, Greene took to X to criticize the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Democrats are going to play the pardon game then we should do the same thing,” Greene wrote on Monday. “Trump can just blanket pardon all of us too.”

“JUST IN: MTG admits she has done something that would make her need a pardon,” Loomer responded.

Loomer said in October that Greene has done nothing in Congress “aside from insider trading of course.”

JUST IN:



MTG admits she has done something that would make her need a pardon. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 3, 2024

The two Trump allies have ramped up their attacks on each other in recent months. In September, after Loomer said the White House would “smell like curry” if Kamala Harris won the election, Greene called the comment “appalling and extremely racist.”

After the September callout, Greene provided some context on their relationship. Apparently, the two used to be friends in 2018. But when Greene refused to endorse her 2022 congressional run, she said Loomer “turned on me and began attacking me and lying about me.”

Loomer said this account was “not true.”

“I turned on you when you decided to do the bidding of Kevin McCarthy,” she wrote, and alleged that Greene wanted her to find out who McCarthy was sleeping with.

“You literally tried to set Trump up and then you supported McCarthy’s candidates who ran against Trump endorsed candidates,” Loomer added.