Laura Loomer Blasts Kentucky GOP Candidate for Claiming Trump Endorsement

Far-right firebrand Laura Loomer is tearing into Kentucky Senate candidate Nate Morris for allegedly deceiving voters by claiming he’s “Trump-endorsed.”
Loomer, 32, shared a screenshot Thursday with her 1.7 million followers on X, showing what she said was a fundraising email from Morris’s campaign.
A line from the alleged email reads: “Morris is Trump-endorsed. 100% America First. 0% tied to Mitch’s swamp money.”
The MAGA-influencer wrote above the image that Morris, an anti-establishment Republican hoping to succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell, is “lying” about securing President Donald Trump’s backing.
“President Trump has not endorsed a candidate in the Kentucky U.S. Senate race, and this is incredibly deceptive,” she wrote. “The email says ‘your contribution will benefit Morris for Senate.’ How can voters in Kentucky trust a candidate if they lie about being endorsed by President Trump?”
She signed off with, “Bad look!”
Indeed, Trump has not endorsed anyone in the Kentucky race. The Daily Beast could not independently verify the authenticity of the email Loomer shared, though it has reached out to Loomer and Morris’ campaign.
Morris, a wealthy businessman and founder of the logistics firm Rubicon, launched his campaign earlier this year on a podcast hosted by Donald Trump Jr., positioning himself as a MAGA-loyalist in what’s expected to be one of the most expensive Republican primaries of 2026.
He’s facing GOP heavyweights Rep. Andy Barr and former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron. While Morris has less name recognition than either, he’s been drumming up support from Trump’s base by touting hardline views and trashing his one-time boss, McConnell.
But Loomer’s accusations could spell out trouble for the candidate.
The far-right firebrand has claimed credit for the firing of more than a dozen Trump administration officials—a practice she has dubbed “Loomering.”
Indeed, Trump fired Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam Schleifer and Maurene Comey, six aides on the National Security Council, National Security Agency Director Timothy Haugh, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and his deputy, Alex Wong, after Loomer criticized them on social media.
Loomer says Trump has credited her with uncovering information about the officials.
“Every time I have these briefings, [Trump] looks at his staff and says, ‘How come you didn’t tell me this?’” she recently told The Atlantic.