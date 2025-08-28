Laura Loomer Blasts Kentucky GOP Candidate for Claiming Trump Endorsement

Far-right firebrand Laura Loomer is tearing into Kentucky Senate candidate Nate Morris for allegedly deceiving voters by claiming he’s “Trump-endorsed.”

Loomer, 32, shared a screenshot Thursday with her 1.7 million followers on X, showing what she said was a fundraising email from Morris’s campaign.

A line from the alleged email reads: “Morris is Trump-endorsed. 100% America First. 0% tied to Mitch’s swamp money.”

The MAGA-influencer wrote above the image that Morris, an anti-establishment Republican hoping to succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell, is “lying” about securing President Donald Trump’s backing.

Kentucky US Senate candidate @NateMorris is lying in a new fundraising email, saying he is “Trump endorsed”.



President Trump has not endorsed a candidate in the Kentucky US Senate race, and this is incredibly deceptive.



The email says “your contribution will benefit Morris for… pic.twitter.com/s2VH8jP4w0 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 28, 2025

“President Trump has not endorsed a candidate in the Kentucky U.S. Senate race, and this is incredibly deceptive,” she wrote. “The email says ‘your contribution will benefit Morris for Senate.’ How can voters in Kentucky trust a candidate if they lie about being endorsed by President Trump?”

She signed off with, “Bad look!”

Indeed, Trump has not endorsed anyone in the Kentucky race. The Daily Beast could not independently verify the authenticity of the email Loomer shared, though it has reached out to Loomer and Morris’ campaign.

Morris, a wealthy businessman and founder of the logistics firm Rubicon, launched his campaign earlier this year on a podcast hosted by Donald Trump Jr., positioning himself as a MAGA-loyalist in what’s expected to be one of the most expensive Republican primaries of 2026.

I'm running for Senate because Kentucky deserves a US Senator who supports President Trump and his America First agenda and isn't a controlled puppet of Mitch McConnell. If you agree it's time to end Mitch's control over Kentucky, stand with us!



DONATE: https://t.co/t2QI9rCrKh pic.twitter.com/cwFlm35ajH — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) June 26, 2025

He’s facing GOP heavyweights Rep. Andy Barr and former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron. While Morris has less name recognition than either, he’s been drumming up support from Trump’s base by touting hardline views and trashing his one-time boss, McConnell.

Before he rose in the political ranks, Morris interned at Sen. Mitch McConnell's campaign office. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

But Loomer’s accusations could spell out trouble for the candidate.

The far-right firebrand has claimed credit for the firing of more than a dozen Trump administration officials—a practice she has dubbed “Loomering.”

MAGA influencer Laura Loomer has been dubbed a "Trump-whisperer." President Donald Trump has fired more than a dozen personnel whom Loomer has criticized. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Indeed, Trump fired Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam Schleifer and Maurene Comey, six aides on the National Security Council, National Security Agency Director Timothy Haugh, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and his deputy, Alex Wong, after Loomer criticized them on social media.

Loomer says Trump has credited her with uncovering information about the officials.