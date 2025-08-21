Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer, who has become an unofficial adviser to the president, says pregnant women and mothers should not hold positions in the Trump administration.

Loomer, 32, made the declaration in a bonkers interview with The Atlantic, in which she derided President Donald Trump’s latest nominee for U.S. surgeon general, Casey Means, for seeking the position while pregnant.

“If you are going to be working in the federal government, don’t you think it is a little abusive if you have a job where you can’t bring your baby every day?” she asked the magazine. “Are my tax dollars supposed to go to her because she doesn’t use a condom? Is there not a man who is qualified?”

Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer has gone after officials in the Trump administration that she deems are disloyal or a threat to President Donald Trump. Tom Williams CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Loomer, who has no kids of her own, did not stop there.

“Why do we want to have a woman who is pregnant, who is going to have to take maternity leave as soon as she is confirmed?” Loomer said, according to The Atlantic. “You should make a decision: Do you want to have a career, or do you want a family?”

Despite all the criticisms surrounding Loomer, her dedication to her career as an investigator, provocateur, and defender of Trump is unquestioned, as she relentlessly digs into the backgrounds of officials and posts her receipts to her 1.7 million followers on X.

Loomer’s remarks about mothers call into question whether she believes other MAGA women—like Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 27, who has a one-year-old child who has been with her at work on multiple occasions—are not qualified for their jobs.

The Atlantic wrote that it asked Loomer straight-up: Does she really believe mothers cannot also have meaningful careers?

“You can have a family, and you can have a career,” she said. Just not in top positions of the federal government, apparently.

Loomer has proudly claimed credit for influencing the 79-year-old Trump this term.

Among Loomer’s scalps this year are Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam Schleifer and Maurene Comey, six aides on Trump’s National Security Council, NSA Director Timothy Haugh, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and his deputy, Alex Wong.

The firings came after Loomer railed against the officials on her X account. She has also traveled to the White House twice this year to meet with Trump and other officials in his administration, which she says has suffered from a lack of vetting. However, not all of her calls to fire officials have been answered, such as Means and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Laura Loomer has referred to the U.S. attorney general as “Pam Blondi,” attacking her for embarrassing the administration with her handling of the “Epstein files.” Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Loomer’s attacks on MAGA officials have irked some White House officials, with a source telling the Financial Times this week that she is like a “fly that keeps getting in your face and keeps coming back, no matter how much you swat it away.”

Trump shared his appreciation for Loomer earlier this month, telling reporters that, despite her fiery persona and reputation, she is a “very nice person.”

Loomer told The Atlantic that the president has expressed his gratitude to her in person, too. She claimed that Trump has been surprised by her findings—usually regarding perceived disloyalty to Trump in the ranks of MAGA—when presented with them.