Laura Loomer Congratulates Herself for ‘Personally’ Saving Americans from Hamas

Trump ultra-loyalist and far-right activist Laura Loomer is popping the virtual champagne on social media as she claims credit for a snap State Department decision to freeze visitor visas for Palestinians from Gaza.

“Today I saved so many American citizens from being killed by pro-HAMAS jihadis,” Loomer wrote in response to the visa halt. “God only knows how many lives I personally saved today by blowing the whistle on rogue actors at State Department giving visas to Gazan families.”

The State Department announced the pause on Saturday while a “full and thorough review” of the process for granting medical-humanitarian visas is carried out.

The announcement was made just a day after Loomer reposted a series of videos from the medical charity Heal Gaza allegedly depicting the arrival of children injured by Israeli bombings at a San Francisco airport for medical treatment in the U.S.

“Why are any Islamic invaders coming into the US under the Trump admin?,” Loomer wrote in captions to the video. “Who signed off on these visas? They should be fired.”

While she is not a government employee, following two failed Congressional runs, Loomer’s lobbying of the Trump administration has reportedly been influential in a number of key policy decisions.

Notably, Loomer has claimed credit for the sacking or resignation of more than a dozen people within the government.

President Donald Trump has previously described her as “a fantastic woman, a true patriot,” and admitted that he listens to her policy recommendations.

“It’s amazing how fast we can get results from the Trump administration,” Loomer wrote in response to the State Department’s most recent policy shift following her video posts.

New York Times journalist Hamed Aleaziz has reported that Loomer claims she spoke directly with Secretary of State Marco Rubio about what she described as the threat of Islamic invasion through the humanitarian visa program.

British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan wrote in response to the report that, if both Trump and Rubio are taking advice from Loomer, “we are f---ed as a country.”

Heal Gaza, the organisation that originally posted the clips, describes itself as a “non-political, non-profit organization” founded in January 2024 in response to the “unimaginable devastation in Gaza.”

The organisation is financially supported through private donations, not taxpayer funding, and claims to have evacuated 50 children from the war-torn territory to receive life-saving surgeries, prosthetics, and medical rehabilitation in the U.S.

According to Loomer, such work is not charitable in nature but in fact a covert means to “facilitate chain migration.”

“There are people who want to invade our country and bring HAMAS supporters to our country under the guise of ‘humanitarianism’,” Loomer wrote.

The U.S. has issued some 3,800 B1/B2 visitor visas, allowing foreigners to receive medical treatment in the country, to people with Palestinian Authority travel documents.