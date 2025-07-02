Laura Loomer Flames Republican Congresswoman for Pajamas Stunt

Peter-Henry Schroeder, famous for his roles as the Klingon chancellor in the four-season run of Star Trek: Enterprise, has died. According to Deadline, Schroeder passed away with his family by his side at the Lake City VA Medical Center in Florida on June 7. The cause of his death has not been released. In his last days, Schroeder reportedly asked: “When are you going to get me out of here, I’ve got to get back to L.A. [to work].” Schroeder’s final resting place will be the VA National Cemetery in Los Angeles, and he will be honored with Military Honors for his service in the Korean War. When Schroeder returned from the war, he was taught by Marilyn Monroe’s former mentor, Paula Strasberg. Shroeder saw Monroe perform while he was on duty and later recorded a song about it, “Memories of Marilyn.” Schroeder established the music publisher PHS Productions and started an acting workshop. He worked with the likes of Meryl Streep and Alan Alda in the 1979 film The Seduction of Joe Tynan. After acting in the 2000s Star Trek series, he also featured in Ben Affleck’s 2012 Oscar-winning film, Argo, in which he played a producer. He is survived by his two children and two grandchildren.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘Star Trek’ and ‘Argo’ Star Dies at 90 Surrounded by FamilyBIG LOSSHe is remembered as a beloved actor, teacher, and music producer.
- 2Brad Pitt Reveals Two A-Listers Who Took His Breath AwaySPILLING THE TEAThe 61-year-old actor took a trip down memory lane on the Wednesday episode of the New Heights podcast.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off at J.Crew’s Online Outlet StoreSALE ON SALEScore even *more* savings (on already-discounted items) at J.Crew’s online outlet during its Fourth of July sale.
- 3These Spice Girls Won’t Attend Mel B’s Wedding This WeekendSAY YOU’LL BE THEREAt least two of Brown’s former bandmates will be absent from her nuptials this weekend.
- 4‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Dies at 65GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTENBob Elmore was also a horror icon to many following his role in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.”
Shop with ScoutedScore a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing AboutCHEERSCycling Frog’s THC seltzer is a delicious alternative to booze that gives you the buzz without the hangover.
- 5Major Amusement Park Closes Another Location After 50 YearsFUN IS OVERThe adventure park announced the closure at an investors’ meeting last Wednesday.
- 6Laura Loomer Flames GOP Congresswoman for Pajamas StuntCOMPOSE YOURSELF9/11 truther blasts lawmakers who think they’re celebs just after Mace posted photos of herself in her PJs en route to a crucial House vote.
- 7Trump Promises to Make New York City ‘Hot’ AgainHOT ENOUGH ALREADYDemocratic Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani’s found himself at the receiving end of a textbook Trumpian sideswipe, albeit a really weird example of one.
- 8WATCH: Cali Fireworks Factory Explodes in Giant FireballBOOM!Authorities are investigating the almighty explosion in Yolo County.
Shop with ScoutedThis Tinted SPF Is Like Golden Hour in a BottleFILTER EFFECTThe clean, mineral sunscreen imparts a filter-like glow while protecting the skin.
- 9Post Malone Tumbles Off-Stage While Toasting a FanSTOP, DROP, MALONEThe 29-year-old fell mid-performance at his Arizona concert.
- 10Zuckerberg’s Cameo in Oval Office Meeting Spooked Officials ZUCK OFFA senior White House official said Donald Trump calls the Oval Office “Grand Central Terminal” because of the constant visitors.
Brad Pitt might be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but even he had his knees buckle once or twice. On the Wednesday episode of the New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, the 61-year-old Oscar winner admitted he was starstruck when he first met his Thelma & Louise co-stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. “When I first met Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, I was. Yeah,” Pitt said. “I got over it quickly, though.” The 1991 classic marked Pitt’s breakout role as J.D., the seductive drifter who charms Thelma, played by Davis, and runs off with her money. Though Pitt was a newcomer, he left a lasting impression. “Geena [Davis] was so sweet and kind and delicate,” he told W Magazine in 2023, recalling their love scene. “She took care of me.”Both Davis and Sarandon have gushed about their co-star in media interviews. “He just has ‘it,’” Davis told PEOPLE in 2020. Sarandon echoed that in a 2021 Extra interview, calling Pitt “not just a really gorgeous face.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As an avid J.Crew fan, I can honestly say that the brand’s discount-laden factory store (the brand’s online outlet) is a great way to get high-quality wardrobe staples without the big price tag. J.Crew Factory always offers discounts of up to 40 to 50 percent off J.Crew, but for a limited time, you can unlock even more savings from already discounted items. Right now, J.Crew Factory is offering 40 to 70 percent off everything sitewide for its annual ‘All Star Sale.’ It’s one of J.Crew Factory’s biggest sale events of the season—and the year, for that matter—so you won’t want to sit this one out. It’s the perfect time to transition your wardrobe to summer without spending a fortune.
Of course, the Fourth of July sale is also a great time to invest in evergreen staples like jeans and office-friendly blazers while they’re steeply discounted. After all, elevated basics and impossibly chic office staples are two categories that J.Crew excels at. The sale also includes tons of denim for just $50, pure cotton crewneck T-shirts for $10, and even new arrivals like versatile frocks and cashmere items. And the sale is not just for women; the gents’ and kids’ sections are equally full of additional savings.
“Scary Spice” Mel B is set to tie the knot this weekend, but at least two of her former Spice Girls won’t be in the audience. According to Daily Mail, “Posh Spice” Victoria Beckham, 51, and “Ginger Spice” Geri Halliwell, 52, are absent from the guest list for Brown’s lavish ceremony, which will take place at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on Saturday. In fact, they may not have been invited at all. Daily Mail also reports that at least one of the two remaining Spice Girls, either “Sporty Spice” Melanie C, 51, or “Baby Spice” Emma Bunton, 49, will also skip the ceremony. The report is a change in tune from last year, when Mel B revealed that Beckham would design her wedding dress. However, Brown’s relationship with Halliwell has been notably icy since she claimed in a 2019 interview that the pair had a sexual relationship in the band’s early days, which Halliwell denies. Last year, Halliwell reportedly pulled the plug on a potential reunion tour over her issues with Brown. This will mark Brown’s third wedding after her marriages to dancer Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000 and film producer Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017.
Pirates of the Caribbean star Bob Elmore has died at 65. Elmore appeared in the 2007 Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End film as an executioner, and previously worked as a stuntman on the 2003 movie The Curse of the Black Pearl. He was also the Leatherface stuntman in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. His co-star in that film, Caroline Williams broke the news of his death on Sunday. “My dear Bob Elmore has passed...” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of stars. Fans commented their condolences under Williams’ post, one writing “I’m literally at work crying right now after hearing this. Bob was the man.” His wife wrote on Facebook that “I was thankful and blessed to be Mrs. Leatherface, but even better, Mrs. Bob Elmore.” Although Leatherface was played Bill Johnson, Elmore acted out all the violent scenes in the film. The horror convention, Horror Realm, also posted a tribute to Elmore, revealing that he was booked for its 2026 con. “Awful news coming out that Bob Elmore has passed away. We were fortunate to have him as a guest at Horror Realm a few years back,” the Facebook post read. “We are sorry we won’t have a chance to be with him one more time. Our condolences to Bobs family.” Elmore’s cause of death is unknown.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.
Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.
The fun will end at another Six Flags amusement park. After the beloved entertainment group announced last month that Hurricane Harbor in Maryland would close at the end of this year, company leadership revealed this week that California Great America Park in Santa Clara will also close at the end of the 2027 season. Great America has been open for almost 50 years, delighting fun-lovers in the Bay Area with roller coasters like the loopy “Demon” (built in 1976 as the “Turn of the Century) and a 108-foot high wooden coaster called the Gold Striker. At an investors’ meeting last Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Brian Witherow explained the decision by stating that Great America is “very low on the ranking of margins” among the company’s 42 North American parks. It’s unclear what will become of the 112-acre plot where Great America is currently located, an hour outside of San Francisco. The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (traded under the apt ticker name “FUN”) has had a difficult last 12 months, with its share price losing more than half its value since last July.
Laura Loomer Flames Republican Congresswoman for Pajamas Stunt
Far-right MAGA influencer-cum-conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has laid into South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace for posting photos of herself wearing pink heart-spotted pajamas to social media. Mace uploaded the images on Tuesday night as she shlepped her way up by car to D.C. to vote on Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” spending proposals after her flight was cancelled due to severe weather. The 9/11 truther was having none of it, posting a sharp-worded retort to X without mentioning the congresswoman by name. “I think social media has made a lot of our members of Congress care more about being celebrities than doing their jobs in Congress. They really want to be watched and adored,” Loomer wrote. “They seem to think we care about their day to day lives and personal drama. Some of them have meltdowns on IG stories. Can you just do your job and go vote?”
President Donald Trump’s taken time out of desperately trying to corral his party ahead of a knife-edge vote on his spending plans to swing a bizarre sideswipe at Democratic New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani. “As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist lunatic destroy New York,” he wrote in an early-morning Truth Social post on Wednesday. “Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it “Hot” and “Great” again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!” Weird superhero overtones aside, it was not immediately clear what exactly the president meant by making NYC “Hot” again, given the Big Apple’s currently sweating its way through one of its notoriously sweltering summers, with forecasted highs of more than 90°F in the coming days. Nor is it the first time he’s taken aim at the left-wing mayoral candidate, threatening to arrest Mamdani earlier this week if he interferes with federal deportation efforts across the nation’s second city.
A fireworks factory in California caught fire and exploded in a massive fireball on Tuesday, detonating its entire payload in a jaw-dropping pyrotechnics display. The warehouse, located in the Esparto area northwest of Sacramento, is still actively burning, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed, and it is currently unknown whether there are any injuries or worse. “Everything is very preliminary right now,” District Fire Chief Curtis Lawrence told reporters on Tuesday. Video footage of the scene captured by a news helicopter showed at least one large fire and a huge pillar at the scene of the burning building, punctuated by bursts of detonating fireworks. The cause of both the fire and explosion is still unknown, although a representative from the Sheriff’s office said no criminal activity is believed to have taken place. Drones are being used to assess the damage at the 80-acre site, and an evacuation order has been issued in Yolo county where the fire took place.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
I’m usually wary of any beauty product promising to be luminous or glowy, and not because I don’t want glowing skin—I just don’t like the disco-ball-level shine or oil slick effect that many of these formulas are known for. Then, I discovered Dime’s Wonderscreen Glow Tinted SPF, and it totally rewired my expectations. The clean, skincare-infused formula serves as a tinted moisturizer, a clean SPF 30 mineral sunscreen (with 19 percent zinc oxide), and a subtle highlighter.
Rather than leaving skin shiny and exposed, this formula casts a soft, diffused glow—like catching your reflection at golden hour, where everything feels a little more luminous, a little less harsh. With just one lightweight layer, my skin is even (not masked), glowing (not greasy), and has that elusive post-vacation glow sans the sun damage.
In addition to zinc oxide (a mineral that functions as a physical barrier to protect you from UVA/B rays), the Wonderscreen also contains squalane for sustained moisture and beetroot, which helps brighten the skin and lifts pigmentation with consistent use. In other words, this multipurpose sunscreen gives you both an instant gratification glow and long-term complexion-boosting benefits. A win-win.
Plus, compared to other tinted sunscreens I’ve used, the coverage is pretty decent and very buildable. Freckles and imperfections will still peek through, but redness and uneven tone are blurred. The Wonderscreen Tinted SPF 30 is available in three shades (my skin tone is super fair with warm undertones and I use 01 for a subtle glow) and doesn’t leave a white cast—a rarity for mineral sunscreens.
Post Malone had a dramatic moment during his June 21 concert at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, when he tumbled off the stage mid-performance. The incident, caught on video by a fan, shows the singer kneeling at the edge of the stage to toast a concertgoer while performing his hit song “Pour Me A Drink” when suddenly the ledge beneath him gave way, sending him crashing to the floor below. The fan who recorded the fall shared the clip on TikTok with a playful apology, writing, “I didn’t mean to almost break your back,” referencing lyrics from the song. They added, “I am SO sorry Austin. I love you! Such an amazing show ❤️.” Malone meanwhile managed to quite literally land on his feet, not only recovering deftly from the fall but also managing not to spill a single drop of his drink in the process. The singer is currently in the midst of his “Big Ass Stadium Tour” with Jelly Roll.
Mark Zuckerberg casually strolled into an Oval Office meeting about the Air Force’s new F-47 fighter jets, before being asked to leave by concerned White House staffers, according to NBC News. Two people familiar with the huddle in March said that officials, concerned that so-called ‘MAGA Mark’ didn’t have a security clearance, asked him to wait outside, according to NBC News. A senior White House official denied this, though, saying the social media magnate merely “popped in to say hello at the President’s request.” Zuckerberg then left to wait for a scheduled meeting with POTUS, the official added. NBC News also reported that a young aide also breezed into the room and showed something to Trump on her laptop before disappearing. The president’s phone buzzed with calls, too, the network’s sources said. It said some of the military leaders and officials were “mystified and a bit unnerved” by the apparent lack of privacy at the meeting, which one called “bizarro world.” One attendee was concerned about the potential for “spillage.” Meta has been contacted for comment. The White House didn’t deny the story, instead opting to celebrate “the greatest Cabinet in American history—a group of talented individuals who embody the diverse coalition that delivered his historic election victory.”