Trump Loyalist Laura Loomer Issues Treacherous 2028 Prediction

Laura Loomer isn’t optimistic about the GOP’s prospects in the midterms and 2028.

The far-right conspiracy theorist-turned-Trump whisperer warned Republicans of an impending blue wave if the party fails to address what she described as its “Nazi problem.”

Loomer, 32, cited “Gen Z glorifying Hitler and doing Seig Hiels all over TikTok” and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggesting that “people who killed Jesus killed Charlie Kirk” as examples of antisemitism among conservatives.

“I hope the GOP is ready to lose the midterms in a landslide and have President Gavin Newsom,” she wrote in an X post on Tuesday. “The GOP won’t address it, so they have nobody to blame but themselves when they lose.”

Laura Loomer on X

“That is a Nazi problem. If the GOP doesn’t address this, then they deserve to lose the midterms. And yes, it will cost us the midterms,” she added. “Good luck losing in 2026 and 2028! There is zero moral clarity in the GOP right now.”

Carlson stirred outrage at Kirk’s memorial in September when he likened the MAGA youth leader to Jesus and pictured “a bunch of guys sitting around eating hummus thinking about, ‘What do we do about this guy telling the truth about us? We must make him stop talking!’”

Conservative commentator Candace Owens added fuel to the fire by pushing unfounded conspiracy theories that Kirk was under pressure from Jewish donors before his assassination.

Just last month, Carlson found himself in the midst of a MAGA civil war after he invited Holocaust-denying, Hitler-praising white nationalist Nick Fuentes onto his podcast.

“If you sit there with someone who says Adolf Hitler was very very cool and that their mission is to combat and defeat ‘global Jewry,’ and you say nothing, then you are a coward, and you are complicit in that evil,” Sen. Ted Cruz said of Carlson.

But the interview received little pushback from President Donald Trump.

“We’ve had some great interviews with Tucker Carlson, but you can’t tell him who to interview,” he said. “I mean, if he wants to interview Nick Fuentes, I don’t know much about him, but if he wants to do it, get the word out, let him. You know, people have to decide.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Tucker Carlson Network for comment.

The president has faced backlash himself over antisemitic comments.

In July, Trump pleaded ignorance after using “Shylock” in a speech. The term is a reference to the Jewish moneylender in William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice, who demanded a “pound of flesh” when another character couldn’t repay a loan.

On the campaign trail last year, Trump repeatedly claimed that Jews who vote for Democrats “hate Israel” and hate “their religion.”

“Hitler Larping [Live Action Roleplaying] and Obsessively talking about Israel doesn’t appeal to everyday Americans,” Loomer said on X. “We are likely going to lose the midterms over this nihilistic Nazi love fest. I’ll be here to say I told you so.”