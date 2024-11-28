Laura Loomer: Mark Zuckerberg’s Trump Visit Was ‘Very Disturbing’

Far-right online personality Laura Loomer indulged in an hours-long X tirade in which she repeatedly blasted off against Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg—after the tech giant broke bread with Donald Trump at his Florida resort.

Loomer, famed for her unwavering support of the President-elect, fired out no less than 16 posts in which she directly mentioned Zuckerberg. After a small break, presumably for sleep, she rose once more and wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving.

Loomer has had to bat away rumours of a relationship with Trump in the past

“I hope you all enjoy your day,” the 31-year-old mused. An hour-and-a-half later she was demanding that immigrants be deported en-masse.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it was Zuckerberg who really suffered her wrath Wednesday night—because he “censored” her great friend’s near death experience.

“As an American and a die hard Trump supporter, I am never going to forget how Mark Zuckerberg censored the assassination attempt pictures of President Trump and then programmed Facebook to hide and censor all mentions of the attempted assassination of President Trump,” Loomer wrote.

She said that this “extremely un-American“ behavior is evidence that ”Mark Zuckerberg supports the man who tried to kill Donald Trump.”

Loomer was of course referring to Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old who shot at Trump, 78, at a campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

She added that it is “very disturbing” to know that Facebook founder Zuckerberg was “allowed” to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago Wednesday.

“Donald Trump was blessed with a miracle that day in Butler, and Zuckerberg wants to push revisionist history so no trace of the assassination attempt can be seen on Facebook and Instagram. That is EVIL. Doesn’t get more evil than that. I cannot stay silent about that,” she concluded.

Laura Loomer went on an X tirade

The most notable of the rest of her X posts included calling Zuckerberg and his wife “anti-American lunatics,“ and saying that the Meta chief ”stole" her family photos when she was kicked off Facebook.

Loomer has long been a fixture of the MAGA right, especially among a group of online activist and commentary sites that share dubious conspiracy theories.