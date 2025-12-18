Laura Loomer Debuts Mystery Fiancé at White House Event

President Donald Trump is not the only man in Laura Loomer’s life.

The MAGA provocateur debuted her mystery fiancé at a White House event this week, posing for Instagram stories and flashing her engagement ring to the camera.

President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Marla Maples, smiles next to Laura Loomer and her mystery fiancé. Her nails appear freshly done, and her engagement ring is visible. Instagram

The man, who wore a blue suit and a yellow tie with his hair slicked back, has not been identified. Loomer, 32, has declined to reveal her future husband’s name when asked. She previously said he does not work in politics, but is “politically informed.”

Their engagement was announced this week by Trump, 79, who did not realize the news had not yet been made public. Even when made aware, he did not seem to care much—and neither did Loomer, who has long been among the president’s most fanatic sycophants.

Laura Loomer and her mystery fiancé attended a Hanukkah event in the White House’s East Room on Tuesday. Samuel Corum/Sipa USA/Sipa USA via AP

Trump said Tuesday that Loomer is a “very beautiful young woman” who is “very low-key, not controversial at all.”

He continued, “Where’s Laura? Where’s your boyfriend? You’re getting married... There’s another couple that are getting married. When are you getting married?”

Loomer shouted back, “We don’t know yet, we haven’t announced it... You’re the first person to announce it!”

She was pleased to have the president’s blessing, posting of Trump, “I love him.”

Thank you. President Trump is truly the best. I love him. https://t.co/FU6GRpUtm4 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 18, 2025

“I’m very excited to be getting married,” she wrote in another post on X, “and I am thrilled that the greatest president ever approves of the greatest man in my life.”

Not much is known about Loomer’s love life. She is a frenetic poster on social media, particularly X, where she has 1.8 million followers, but rarely discusses her personal life.

Laura Loomer and her fiancé at a White House event, as posted by a fellow guest on Instagram. Instagram

An exception came in July, when she told the PBD Podcast that she and her now-fiancé had been dating for over a year after meeting on a plane. She was careful to not reveal any additional details about her partner, but said that he stuck with her even as she frequently had to cancel dates because of her work.

“I keep him away from the media because I don’t want him to be targeted, obviously,” she said.

Laura Loomer, left, and President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2024. She has had an outsized influence on the president’s second term as an unofficial adviser. ChuckCjmmn/X

Loomer, who is from Arizona but lives in Florida, has said previous relationships struggled because of her devotion to Trump, which have led to unfounded rumors that she was having an affair with the president.