Laura Loomer Debuts Mystery Fiancé at White House Event

President Donald Trump is not the only man in Laura Loomer’s life.
The MAGA provocateur debuted her mystery fiancé at a White House event this week, posing for Instagram stories and flashing her engagement ring to the camera.
The man, who wore a blue suit and a yellow tie with his hair slicked back, has not been identified. Loomer, 32, has declined to reveal her future husband’s name when asked. She previously said he does not work in politics, but is “politically informed.”
Their engagement was announced this week by Trump, 79, who did not realize the news had not yet been made public. Even when made aware, he did not seem to care much—and neither did Loomer, who has long been among the president’s most fanatic sycophants.
Trump said Tuesday that Loomer is a “very beautiful young woman” who is “very low-key, not controversial at all.”
He continued, “Where’s Laura? Where’s your boyfriend? You’re getting married... There’s another couple that are getting married. When are you getting married?”
Loomer shouted back, “We don’t know yet, we haven’t announced it... You’re the first person to announce it!”
She was pleased to have the president’s blessing, posting of Trump, “I love him.”
“I’m very excited to be getting married,” she wrote in another post on X, “and I am thrilled that the greatest president ever approves of the greatest man in my life.”
Not much is known about Loomer’s love life. She is a frenetic poster on social media, particularly X, where she has 1.8 million followers, but rarely discusses her personal life.
An exception came in July, when she told the PBD Podcast that she and her now-fiancé had been dating for over a year after meeting on a plane. She was careful to not reveal any additional details about her partner, but said that he stuck with her even as she frequently had to cancel dates because of her work.
“I keep him away from the media because I don’t want him to be targeted, obviously,” she said.
Loomer, who is from Arizona but lives in Florida, has said previous relationships struggled because of her devotion to Trump, which have led to unfounded rumors that she was having an affair with the president.
The known Islamophobe has enjoyed an influential role as an unofficial adviser in MAGA 2.0. She has been credited with numerous firings, including members of the National Security Council that she advised Trump were not loyal enough to MAGA.