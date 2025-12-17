Trump, 79, Accidentally Lets Slip Secret MAGA Engagement

President Donald Trump scooped MAGA firebrand Laura Loomer on her own secret engagement.

The 79-year-old was rambling through an address at the White House Christmas party when he gave Loomer a shout-out. He said that she is a “very beautiful young woman,” before quipping that she is “very low-key, not controversial at all.”

“Where’s Laura? Where’s your boyfriend?” he demanded, visually pawing through the crowd from his podium before making the blunder.

Loomer is now engaged to her partner. Jacob M. Langston for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“You’re getting married,” the president said. “There’s another couple that are getting married,” he added, referencing the earlier engagement announcement of his son, Don Jr., and his socialite partner, Bettina Anderson.

“When are you getting married?” he asked, with Loomer, 32, bravely putting him straight. “We don’t know yet, we haven’t announced it...you’re the first person to announce it!” she shouted.

Trump laughed off the gaffe and gave his seal of approval, saying Loomer has “a big heart.”

The right-wing conspiracy theorist then turned to X, as she often does, and officially announced her engagement.

Making the post all about Trump, Loomer wrote: “It was an honor to be recognized by President Trump at the White House Christmas Party. It is an even bigger honor that the President of the United States just scooped me on publicly announcing my own engagement to the world from the White House!

“I’m very excited to be getting married, and I am thrilled that the greatest President ever approves of the greatest man in my life. Thank you, President Trump!”

Not much is known about Loomer’s partner. They have dated for over a year after meeting on a plane. She has said that he does not work in politics but is “politically informed.” She was pictured with a mystery man at a White House Hanukkah event on Tuesday.

“I keep him away from the media because I don’t want him to be targeted, obviously,” she said on the PBD Podcast earlier this year. She has said her past relationships have struggled because of her devotion to Trump, something that led to romance rumors between the pair. Loomer was forced to deny these before Trump was elected for a second time.

Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson also announced their engagement at the event. screen grab

“This is unacceptable. And it’s a full blown LIE and incredibly disrespectful to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump,” she wrote on X.

Her engagement was not the only one revealed during the White House Christmas party on Monday. Trump Jr’s was also announced, and the news was broken by Loomer. In a clip she shot, the 47-year-old Trump scion says: “I’m not usually at a loss for words, because I’m usually doing the ranting and raving really well, I want to thank Bettina for that one word: ‘Yes.’”

The president’s firstborn married his first wife, Vanessa Kay, at Mar-a-Lago in 2005. She filed for divorce in 2018. They have two children, Kai, 18, and Donald Trump III, 16.