Laura Loomer Rips Tucker Carlson After Labeling Her ‘World’s Creepiest Human’

Conservative conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer hit back at MAGA rival Tucker Carlson after he called her “the world’s creepiest human.”

The former Fox News host attacked Loomer in an interview on the After Party podcast with Emily Jashinsky, released Monday, in which he also attacked his former Fox colleague Mark Levin, who he said was “wearing the Trump skinsuit right now” because it suited his political purposes.

Levin and Loomer have been vocal in supporting President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran, while Carlson and other high-profile MAGA figures have opposed military intervention.

Tucker Carlson takes on Laura Loomer on After Party. screen grab

Carlson said: “Laura Loomer, the world’s creepiest human. I don’t even know where she came from or who she is exactly, but she’s running around—`I’m Donald Trump’s defender!’ It’s bizarre.”

Loomer was quick to fire back on X, claiming Carlson was lying about not knowing who she was.

“His cell is in my phone,” Loomer posted. “He also said I’m the ‘world’s creepiest human’. This coming from a grown man who claims he was attacked in his bed by a demon (and) left with bloody claw scars. We have never seen the ‘scars’.”

Speaking on the documentary Christianities? in 2020, Carlson claimed he was “physically mauled” by a “demon.” “I got attacked while I was asleep with my wife and four dogs and mauled,” Carlson said. “Physically mauled.” At the time he said he still had “claw marks on my sides.”

.@TuckerCarlson lied and said he doesn’t know who I am. His cell is in my phone. 🤣🤣🤣



He also said I’m the “world’s creepiest human.”



This coming from a grown man who claims he was attacked in his bed by a demon @ left with bloody claw scars.



We have never seen the “scars”. https://t.co/0nNM0d6Fld — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 24, 2025

Loomer then came back with receipts, posting a screenshot of a text message claiming to be from Carlson from two years ago where he said, “Thanks a million Laura, I appreciate this. There’s some level of chaos, but I feel weirdly happy. Hope you’re great.”

That was a week after Fox News dismissed Carlson from his evening show.

Laura Loomer posts a text she says is from Tucker Carlson. screen grab

Later in his interview Carlson said he despaired if Loomer and Levin were leading the MAGA charge, labelling them “morons” and “dumb”.

“I don’t care what Mark Levin does in his private life. I don’t care where his opinions are. Laura Loomer, I’m not even really sure who she is.”

Carlson continued, “However, if people like that are able to take over a political movement whose stated goal is to serve the United States, first and foremost, America first, make America great again... If those people can take control of that political movement, first of all, it’s an offense against reality and truth, but second, it’s really dangerous for the country.”