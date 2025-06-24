Tucker Carlson has finally broken his silence in the wake of Donald Trump’s decision to betray MAGA isolationists by striking Iran.

“Thank God,” the former Fox News host wrote simply on X.

The right-wing podcast host, who was perhaps the loudest MAGA critic of any U.S. intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict, did not elaborate. But his post was published about two hours after the president announced on Truth Social Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.

Thank God. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 24, 2025

Trump also told NBC News he believes the ceasefire is “going to go forever.”

“It’s a great day for America. It’s a great day for the Middle East. I’m very happy to have been able to get the job done. A lot of people were dying and it was only going to get worse,” he said.

Carlson had his claws out in the MAGA civil war that erupted after Israel launched surprise attacks on Iranian nuclear and military targets on June 13.

Joined by the likes of former Trump aide Steve Bannon and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Carlson furiously called on Trump not to get involved in another foreign war. He initially accused the president of being “complicit” in Israel’s attacks.

Trump was in the Situation Room on Saturday. He later announced the U.S. had carried out bombings of several Iranian nuclear sites in a bid to prevent the country from creating a nuclear weapon. White House/via REUTERS

His vocal criticisms prompted several swipes from Trump.

“Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last Monday.

He also lashed out when asked about Carlson’s comments at the G7 summit in Canada.

“I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen,” the president told reporters.

Carlson has since called Trump to patch things up, the president said on Wednesday.

“He called and apologized the other day because he thought he said things that were a little bit too strong, and I appreciated that,” the president said.

Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz went viral after the conservative media figure grilled the Texas senator on the population of the country he sought to attack, and Cruz didn't know the answer. Tucker Carlson Network/via REUTERS

Carlson on Wednesday aired an interview with Senator Ted Cruz on The Tucker Carlson Show, in which he caught the Texas Republican out repeatedly with gotcha questions about Iran, questioning whether the U.S. should be attacking a country when its leaders don’t know basic facts about its population and ethnic makeup.