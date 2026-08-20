Trump Whisperer Sparks MAGA Civil War Over Blonde Aide, 35

MAGA activist Laura Loomer has accused West Wing staffers of being responsible for the scrutiny that has befallen the president’s fawning young aide.

In an interview with Politico, Loomer, 33, slammed the scrutiny surrounding 80-year-old Donald Trump’s close relationship with his executive assistant, Natalie Harp. The 35-year-old White House staffer is an omnipresent force in Trump’s inner circle and was thrust into the spotlight amid leaks about her behavior, including writing love letters to Trump in which she proclaimed he is “all that matters to me.”

Harp reportedly writes the president love letters. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In the interview, Loomer drew parallels between Harp’s relationship with Trump and her own, referencing baseless rumors that she had an affair with the president after she was seen on his plane during the 2024 campaign.

“It’s unfortunate that hardworking women like myself and Natalie Harp are maliciously targeted and have been falsely accused of having an affair with the president,” Loomer said. “The left claims to be the party of female empowerment, but they’re quick to make misogynistic accusations if it lands them a blow against Donald Trump.”

The MAGA activist then blamed White House staffers for the leaks, alleging they were “jealous of her proximity” to Trump.

Laura Loomer has also faced rumors about her close relationship with the president. DUSTIN CHAMBERS/REUTERS

She doubled down on her sentiment in a post on X Wednesday, writing: “Make no mistake, the nasty stories you’re seeing about Natalie Harp that are being posted are coming from inside the West Wing,” Loomer wrote on X Wednesday. “A lot of the people who work for President Trump suffer from major professional jealousy and they are very bothered by loyalty.”

Loomer did not respond to a request for additional clarification from the Daily Beast.

The MAGA mouthpiece reportedly maintains her access to the president through Harp, whose strange relationship with the president has taken center stage since Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff name-dropped her during an election rally on Sunday.

“He doesn’t want to do the job,” the Democratic senator, 39, said of Trump. “He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called the Georgia senator a “cuck loser” and “a miserable person who hates this country,” in response to his Harp remark.

While MAGA revolted against the Harp scrutiny publicly, the same can’t be said behind closed doors. For months, rumors have swirled that even Trump’s own family members have tried to rid him of Harp, after raising alarm over her fixation.

The former conservative news anchor makes $150,000 a year as special assistant and executive assistant to the president. Her habit of carrying a portable printer to reel off nice tweets for Trump to read earned her the early nickname “human printer” among other aides.

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman has since suggested that “human binkie,” given that Harp’s effectively become the aging president’s “comfort blanket,” would be more fitting.