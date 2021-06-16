Man and Woman Charged With Murder of Mom of 6 Originally Deemed Suicide

CHEAT SHEET
Two people have been arrested and charged with the murder of an Alabama mother of six whose death was originally deemed a suicide by police. Dale County authorities discovered the body of Jenita Rose Maldonado in the woods on June 3 and at first called her death self-inflicted. Their investigation later revealed inconsistencies in the early version of events, and on Wednesday, Laura Lovequist, 29, and John Wayne Sutton, 40, were charged with Maldonado’s murder. Dale County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Bynum said, “I can’t stress enough how important it was for the public to come forward with different pieces of information that investigators were able to put together and bring justice for the victim.”