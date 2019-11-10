CHEAT SHEET
Laurel Griggs, 13-Year-Old Broadway Rising Star Dead
Laurel Griggs, a 13-year-old rising Broadway star who debuted at the age of six alongside Scarlett Johansson and appeared on Saturday Night Live has died, according to her obituary, which does not list her cause of death. Griggs lived in New York City with her parents and attended in a number of productions, including Tony-winning musical “Once” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” Fellow actress Eliza Holland Madore, paid tribute to the young star in an Instagram post. “I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters,” Madore wrote, referring to the role they both played in “Once.” “Laurel, you were always smiling and always made other people laugh.”