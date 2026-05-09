Lauren Boebert Makes Bizarre Biblical Claim About Aliens

Just in time for President Donald Trump’s release of the UFO files, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has declared that aliens from outer space are actually “fallen angels,” like Satan.

That means if any intelligent life is found on or from other planets, they are, in Boebert’s mind, hellfire demons.

It’s “always been something in my mind to say, ‘Well, how can we be the only ones?’ Like, God’s not going to stop creating just with us,” she said in a video recorded in a car and first reported by Right Wing Watch.

But she doesn’t believe it’s a good thing because any other intelligent beings in the cosmos besides humans are probably evil.

“The more I look into this, the more I see the Old Testament and what was told to us there, of fallen angels, and Nephilim,” she added excitedly. Nephilim are mysterious beings described in the Bible as powerful giants whose eventual wickedness prompted God to send the Great Flood to purge the Earth of the wicked.

Outer space aliens are not friendly “Marvin the Martian kind of thing,” Boebert emphasized.

This is “in the Bible,” and there’s “nothing that says that fallen angels, that Nephilim just disappeared. And so I believe that this could be an aspect of it,” Boebert added, apparently referring to the released classified UFO files.

“I do believe that this is more spiritual and, if you really want to go there, demonic,” she added.

Boebert’s vision echoes the perspective of Vice President JD Vance, who declared in March that he also believes extraterrestrials in UFOs are actually “demons” rather than visitors from other planets. Bizarrely, he claimed that the “aliens” are part of the “devil’s great trick… to convince people that he never existed.”