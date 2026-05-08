Joe Rogan Calls Out Trump’s Convenient UFO Timing

Trump fan-turned “politically homeless” podcaster Joe Rogan said he sees right through Trump’s attention-grabbing UFO file release.

During his NSFW discussion with MAGA Rep. Tim Burchett on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan, 58, said he found the timing of Trump’s file dump suspicious.

Rogan alleged that Trump released a massive amount of UFO-related files to distract from his misfires in Iran and at home. YouTube/screengrab

“What doesn’t totally make sense is why now—disclosure—other than, I mean, this is being cynical,” Rogan said, “The Iran War is not going well, the American public’s very upset, a lot of people don’t think we should have ever been involved in that in the first place.

He added, shrugging, “And we need some good news.”

“We need something to distract us,” the podcaster continued. “We need something to take our focus off of...”

An image of one of the FBI case files included in the Pentagon release on Friday related to UFOs. The files include investigative records, eyewitness testimonies, and newspaper clippings between June 1947 and July 1968. Defense Department

“If I was gonna do it, now would be the time I’d do it,” Burchett, 61, agreed, adding, “But I don’t think Trump really even cares. I think he just wants to get it out there.”

“Well, he also realizes America wants to know it,” Rogan replied. “I mean, this is his last term, right? And so, it’s like if someone’s going to do it, do it. You want to leave a legacy? Be the guy who releases all these files.”

Trump touts release of files related to UFOs. Truth Social

On Friday, Trump, 79, released dozens of UFO-related files from the Defense Department, so that “people can decide for themselves, ‘WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?’”

“Have Fun and Enjoy!” Trump concluded in his Truth Social post linking the files.

Concurrently, Trump is facing increased pressure to reach a deal to end the Iran War after failing to sign a deal after numerous self-imposed deadlines. Trump is also facing criticism for his push to censor late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over an inflammatory pre-WHCA dinner joke about the first lady.

While the president promotes the file release as an act of uncompromising transparency, critics view it as the latest in a series of distractions.

In January, Rogan alleged that Trump had ramped up his controversial ICE raids in Minnesota to distract from the fallout brought on by his Epstein Files release. Rogan whispered into his mic that the chaos’s ability to drown out the Epstein File outrage was “on purpose.”

Other critics have agreed, including Rep. Thomas Massie, who posted to X, “They’ve deployed the ultimate weapon of mass distraction, but the Epstein files aren’t going away… even for aliens.”

Protestors outside of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner hang a banner reminding the public of the Epstein Files. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

Since Rogan endorsed Trump on the eve of the 2024 election, he’s broken with the president on several key issues.

During his lengthy podcast with fellow MAGA podcast bro Theo Von, the pair expressed that they were “scared” by Trump’s war in Iran, Trump’s lack of accountability for the Epstein files, and his “disturbing” ICE deployment.